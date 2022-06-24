Vandoliers share video for new song “Howlin’,” announce tour with Mike and the Moonpies

"Your favorite punk band's favorite country band" the Vandoliers have shared the second single off their upcoming album The Vandoliers, following "Before the Fall," which we just included on our list of 26 country songs you need to know from 2022 so far. The new song's called "Howlin'," and its fiddle/harmonica motif almost has a Celtic punk vibe that's not too far removed from Vandoliers' recent tourmates Flogging Molly.

"In 2019, I wrote ‘Howlin’’ while my family dog cried by the door waiting for my mom and dad to come home," frontman Joshua Fleming said via press release. "It took no time at all before I had a complete song of lyrics depicting the pain of loss and a friend long gone. I love this song in its innocence, and the simplicity of ‘I miss you.’" Listen and watch the Andree Brown-directed video below. The album drops 8/12 via Amerikinda Records/Soundly Music.

Following the band's previously announced tour with Old 97's, they've got a newly-announced tour with Mike and the Moonpies, including stops in New Orleans, Atlanta, St. Louis, and more. All dates are listed below.

Vandoliers -- 2022 Tour Dates

June 24 – El Sol – Madrid, ESP

June 25 – Factoria Cultural – Alives, ESP

June 26 – Little Bobby – Santander, ESP

June 29 – The Bullingdon – Oxford, UK

June 30 – Mid Sussex Music Hall – Hassocks, UK

July 1 – Maverick Festival – Easton, UK

July 2 – SouthCider Festival – Bridport, UK

July 3 – The Grace – London, UK

July 4 – O’Rileys – Hull, UK

July 5 – Evron Centre – Filey, UK

July 6 – Broadcast – Glasgow, UK

July 7 – The Cluny – Newcastle, UK

July 9 – Static Roots Festival – Oberhausen, DE

July 10 – Sjock Festival – Gierle, BE

July 22 – Del Norte Tacos – Godley, TX

July 29 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN^

Aug 5 – Stanleys – Tyler, TX

Aug 11 – 3Ten at ACL – Austin, TX

Aug 12 – Kessler Theatre – Dallas, TX

Aug 13 – Beer City Music Hall – OKC, OK

Aug 14 – Bottleneck – Lawrence, KS

Aug 16 – Reverb – Omaha, NE

Aug 17 – Turf Club – Minneapolis, MN

Aug 18 – The Sessions at McPike – Madison, WI

Aug 19 – Showboat Saloon – Wisconsin Dells, WI

Aug 23 – Live From The Divide – Bozeman, MT

Aug 25 – Oil City Beer Company – Casper, WY

Aug 26 – Friday Fest – Greeley, CO

Aug 27 – Cervantes OtherSide – Denver, CO

Aug 28 – LuLus – Colorado Springs, CO

Sept 14 – The Lost Horizon – Syracuse, NY*

Sept 15 – Rec Room – Buffalo, NY*

Sept 16 – Ardmore Music Hall – Ardmore, PA*

Sept 17 – Englewood Barn – Hummelstown, PA*

Sept 18 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD*

Sept 20 – Southgate House Revival – Newport, KY*

Sept 21 – The Bluestone – Columbus, OH*

Sept 22 – House of Blues Cleveland – Cleveland, OH*

Sept 23 – Saint Andrews Hall – Detroit, MI*

Sept 24 – Elevation at The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI*

Sept 25 – The Rave II – Milwaukee, WI*

Sept 27 – Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI*

Sept 28 – Cavalier Theater – La Crosse, WI*

Sept 29 – Wooly’s – Des Moines, IA*

Sept 30 – Carmi VFW – Carmi, IL

Oct 1 – HI-FI Annex – Indianapolis, IN*

Oct 2 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL*

Oct 7 – State Fair of Texas – Dallas, TX

Oct 8 – Crazy Water Festival – Mineral Wells, TX

Oct 11 - Red Dragon Listening Room - Baton Rouge, LA+

Oct 12 - Gasa Gasa - New Orleans, LA+

Oct 13 - Alabama Music Box – Mobile, AL+

Oct 14 - Grant’s Lounge - Macon GA+

Oct 15 - Standard Deluxe Fall Boogie – Waverly, AL+

Oct 18 - Amos’ Southend – Charlotte, NC+

Oct 19 - Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA+

Oct 20 – Vinyl – Atlanta, GA+

Oct 21 - Sidetracks Music Hall – Huntsville, AL+

Oct 22 – Otherfest - Merigold, MS+

Oct 23 - Rev Room - Little Rock, AR+

Oct 25 - Old Rock House - St Louis, MO+

Oct 26 – Southbound – Springfield, MO+

Oct 27 - Duffys Tavern – Lincoln, NE

Oct 28 - Barleycorn’s – Wichita, KS

^supporting Turnpike Troubadours

* w/ Old 97’s

+ w/ Mike and the Moonpies