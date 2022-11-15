Vanessa Carlton announces 2023 tour

Vanessa Carlton has announced her 2023 "Future Pain" Tour, a headlining North American run kicking off in March. The tour supports her 2020 album Love Is An Art, and follows a recently-wrapped stint opening for Stevie Nicks.

The "Future Pain" Tour stops in NYC for two nights, on March 6 and 7 at City Winery. Tickets are on sale Friday (11/18). All dates below.

Vanessa Carlton -- 2023 Tour Dates

March 1 Annapolis, MD Rams Head On Stage

March 2 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere

March 3 Philadelphia, PA City Winery

March 4 Boston, MA City Winery

March 6 New York, NY City Winery

March 7 New York, NY City Winery

March 8 Homer, NY Center For The Arts

March 10 Toronto, ON The Drake

March 11 Pittsburgh, PA Jergel’s

March 12 Ann Arbor, MI The Ark

March 14 Chicago, IL City Winery

March 15 Chicago, IL City Winery

March 17 Cincinnati, OH Ludlow Garage

March 18 Nashville, TN City Winery

March 19 Atlanta, GA City Winery

March 21 New Orleans HOB Parish

March 22 Houston, TX The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

March 24 Austin, TX Antone's

March 25 Dallas, TX Cambridge Room

March 29 San Diego, CA Casbah

March 30 Los Angeles, CA Roxy

March 31 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

April 1 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre

April 3 Portland, OR Mississippi Studios

April 4 Seattle, WA Triple Door

April 6 Boise, ID Treefort Music Hall

April 7 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

April 9 Denver, CO The Soiled Dove