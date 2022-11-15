Vanessa Carlton announces 2023 tour
Vanessa Carlton has announced her 2023 "Future Pain" Tour, a headlining North American run kicking off in March. The tour supports her 2020 album Love Is An Art, and follows a recently-wrapped stint opening for Stevie Nicks.
The "Future Pain" Tour stops in NYC for two nights, on March 6 and 7 at City Winery. Tickets are on sale Friday (11/18). All dates below.
Vanessa Carlton -- 2023 Tour Dates
March 1 Annapolis, MD Rams Head On Stage
March 2 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere
March 3 Philadelphia, PA City Winery
March 4 Boston, MA City Winery
March 6 New York, NY City Winery
March 7 New York, NY City Winery
March 8 Homer, NY Center For The Arts
March 10 Toronto, ON The Drake
March 11 Pittsburgh, PA Jergel’s
March 12 Ann Arbor, MI The Ark
March 14 Chicago, IL City Winery
March 15 Chicago, IL City Winery
March 17 Cincinnati, OH Ludlow Garage
March 18 Nashville, TN City Winery
March 19 Atlanta, GA City Winery
March 21 New Orleans HOB Parish
March 22 Houston, TX The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues
March 24 Austin, TX Antone's
March 25 Dallas, TX Cambridge Room
March 29 San Diego, CA Casbah
March 30 Los Angeles, CA Roxy
March 31 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
April 1 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre
April 3 Portland, OR Mississippi Studios
April 4 Seattle, WA Triple Door
April 6 Boise, ID Treefort Music Hall
April 7 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge
April 9 Denver, CO The Soiled Dove