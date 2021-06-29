London-based band Vanishing Twin are following up their great 2019 album Age of Immunology (one of our favorites of that year) with new album Ookii Gekkou on October 15 via Fire Records. The album was made during the unusual time that was 2020 lockdown and draws inspiration from the full moon, another time when things don't always go as planned.

The first single from the album is "Big Moonlight (Ookii Gekkou)" which "tells the chaotic story of rock torn away from the earth’s outer layer and its gradual falling into the patterns." As on Age of Immunology, Vanishing Twin are pulling from a variety of sonic sources, including tropicalia, komische, avant garde jazz, baroque psychedelia, and more for a beautiful sound all their own (though this will definitely appeal to fans of Stereolab and Broadcast).

The video for "Big Moonlight" was animated by Daisy Dickinson (Flaming Lips, Toy, Snapped Ankles). “We asked Daisy to take the being from the cover of our album and make it move, grow, stretch, multiply and merge with other objects," say the band. "Hypnotised by the moon, the being plays in a strange landscape populated by other mysterious objects and characters.” You can watch that video below.

Vanishing Twin were supposed to go on their first U.S. tour in March of 2020 around their appearance at SXSW, but you know how that turned out. They'll try it again in 2022, hopefully with better luck, starting in Brooklyn and then hitting Providence, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Omaha, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Pioneertown, Santa Ana, Austin, Dallas, Atlanta and Philly. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show is at Knitting Factory on March 15 (tickets) and the L.A. show is at Echoplex on March 30 (tickets). Tickets for all tour dates will be on sale soon.

Vanishing Twin - Ookii Gekkou Tracklist

Big Moonlight (Ookii Gekkou)

Phase One Million

Zuum

The Organism

In Cucina

Wider Than Itself

Light Vessel

Tub Erupt

The Lift

Vanishing Twin - 2022 North American Tour Dates

15 Mar: The Knitting Factory, New York City, US

16 Mar: Columbus Theatre, Providence, US

17 Mar: Bar Le Ritz PDB, Montreal, Canada

18 Mar: Lee’s Palace, Toronto, Canada

20 Mar: The Magic Bag, Detroit, US

21 Mar: Sleeping Village, Chicago, US

22 Mar: Turf Club, Minneapolis, US

23 Mar: Reverb Lounge, Omaha, US

26 Mar: The Crocodile, Seattle, US

27 Mar: Doug Fir Lounge, Portland, US

29 Mar: The Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, US

30 Mar: The Echoplex, Los Angeles, US

31 Mar: Pappy and Harriet’s, Pioneertown, US

01 Apr: Constellation Room, Santa Ana, US

04 Apr: Hotel Congress, Tucson, US

06 Apr: Antone’s, Austin, US

07 Apr: Tulips, Dallas, US

09 Apr: Aisle 5, Atlanta, US

11 Apr: Kung Fu Necktie, Philadelphia, US