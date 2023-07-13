Vanishing Twin announce new album ‘Afternoon X,’ share title track

London-based trio Vanishing Twin have announced their fourth album, Afternoon X, which will be out October 6 via Fire. Singer Cathy Lucas, drummer Valentina Magaletti and bassist Susumu Mukai made the album over the course of 2022 and early 2023, using less rigid roles than on previous albums, contributing a wide variety of parts to the songs.

The first single is Afternoon X's title track that features an absolutely killer groove -- Magaletti in particular is an insanely talented, creative drummer, as anyone who has seen Vanishing Twin live knows -- onto which the band build an eerie, cinematic sonic world. As usual, fans of Stereolab, Broadcast, Can and Ennio Morricone should listen to this immediately. Watch the visualizer below.

Afternoon X

1. Melty

2. Afternoon X

3. Brain Weather

4. Lotus Eater

5. Marbles

6. The Down Below

7. Lazy Garden

8. Subito