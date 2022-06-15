Vanishing Twin touring around Desert Daze fest

London-based band Vanishing Twin are part of the very cool Desert Daze 2022 lineup, and while here they're going to play a few other shows, including San Francisco's The Chapel on September 29, Chicago's Sleeping Village on October 5 and their first-ever NYC show at Baby's All Right on October 7. The band were originally supposed to play Brooklyn back in March, but their East Coast shows got canceled.

Vanishing Twin's third album, Ookii Gekkou, is a wonderful mix of '60s baroque psychedelia, krautrock and tropicalia, and made our Indie Basement Best Albums of 2021 list. Their second album, The Age of Immunology, made BrooklynVegan's Best Albums of 2019 list. Listen to both below.

The 2022 edition of Desert Daze happens September 30 - October 2 at Moreno Beach in Lake Perris, CA and the lineup includes Tame Impala (playing Lonerism), Iggy Pop, King Gizzard, Sky Ferreira, BADBADNOTGOOD, JPEGMAFIA, Fuzz, Pond, Perfume Genius, Aldous Harding, Sleaford Mods, Duster, Viagra Boys, Reggie Watts, Nation of Language, Nilufer Yanya, Show Me The Body, Daniel Rossen (Grizzly Bear), Black Country New Road, Surfbort, Small Black, Buck Meek, Charlotte Adigér & Bolis Pupul, and more.

VANISHING TWIN - 2022 NORTH AMERICAN DATES

Sep 29th: The Chapel, San Francisco

Oct 2nd: Desert Daze, Lake Perris

Oct 5th: Sleeping Village, Chicago

Oct 7th: Baby's All Right, Brooklyn