Varaha promote #SaveOurStages with new video filmed at empty Chicago venues

Varaha, the Chicago heavy music ensemble led by Fabio Brienza and sometimes known for bringing in big-name collaborators, have made a new video for "Irreparable" off their 2019 Prosthetic Records-released debut album A Passage For Lost Years. The video is meant to help promote the National Independent Venue Associations (NIVA) #SaveOurStages initiative, which tells congress that independent venues, theaters, and event promoters need and deserve financial assistance during these times were none of them can safely open to the public.

Varaha filmed their video at empty venues throughout their hometown of Chicago. Fabio tells us, "As performers, visiting and filming all the shuttered venues during the early months of the lockdown was eerie and powerful. We are grateful we could volunteer our time and our music to support NIVA with their hard work fighting for our industry’s survival."

Watch the video and stream the album and Varaha's guest-filled 2020 single "Reves" below. Help take action here.