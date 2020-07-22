Vatican Shadow announces new album ‘Persian Pillars Of The Gasoline Era,’ shares teaser

Vatican Shadow (aka Dominick Fernow who also records as Prurient and has other monikers/projects too) is releasing a new album, Persian Pillars Of The Gasoline Era, on September 28 via 20 Buck Spin. You can get a taste from the one-minute teaser and here's more info via press release:

For a decade now, VATICAN SHADOW, one of the many guises of Dominick Fernow has blurred the lines of rhythmic industrial, ambient and soundscapes to weave throbbing frontline communiques of war, terror, media manipulation, and anxiety disorder. One of the most prolific underground artists of the 21st century, living his art down to minute detail, Fernow's penchant for seamlessly spanning underground subcultures finds VATICAN SHADOW now aligned with 20 Buck Spin for the first time.

On the new full-length album Persian Pillars Of The Gasoline Era, the deconstruction continues, with layers of collaged synth stabs, low end pulsing dread, and ominous sand-swept melodies. And where VATICAN SHADOW often sets a rigid musical focus with each release, here the full multi-faceted embodiment of the project comes to fruition from hypnotic dance floor repetition, cold metallic percussion, martial bass strikes, and dark melodic noise.

Thematically, Persian Pillars Of The Gasoline Era connects the dots of America's under documented overthrow in Iran of one of the first advocates of self-reliance and democracy in the Middle East, to the bedrock of violence that would later erupt post-Gulf War and suffocate the world economy in 2001 on US shores.

To further intensify the album, Fernow brought aboard Justin Broadrick (Godflesh, Jesu, JK Flesh) for the painstakingly detailed mastering process, adding the mysterious vibrance of cold morning mountain light that presages a conspiracy about to unfold. The album is completed with photography by Anonymous Soldier.