Vaughan Oliver, graphic designer for Pixies, Cocteau Twins, Lush & more, dead at 62
Vaughan Oliver, the graphic designer who created many of 4AD's iconic artwork has died at age 62. The news came via fellow graphic designer Adrian Shaughnessy, who wrote “Vaughan Oliver died peacefully today, with his partner Lee by his side. Great loss of friend and design hero.”
Vaughan Oliver co-founded 23 Envelope in 1983 with photographer/filmmaker Nigel Grierson; when Grierson left in 1988, Oliver brought in Chris Bigg and the studio changed its name to v23. His work on sleeves by Pixies, Cocteau Twins, Dead Can Dance, Wolfgang Press, Breeders, Lush, Pale Saints, This Mortal Coil and more was as much a part of the label's mystique as the music. 4AD wrote in tribute:
“We are incredibly sad to learn of the passing of Vaughan Oliver; there was no-one else like him. Without Vaughan, 4AD would not be 4AD and it’s no understatement to say that his style also helped to shape graphic design in the late-20th century. In 1980, he was the label’s first employee, designing his first sleeve for the Modern English single ‘Gathering Dust’ before going on to create iconic works for the likes of Pixies, Breeders, Cocteau Twins, This Mortal Coil, Throwing Muses, Lush, Pale Saints, TV On The Radio, Scott Walker and countless others. The Guardian said his designs were “abstract, dreamlike, elegant” and they weren’t wrong; he gave both us as a label and our musicians an identity and a voice. We will miss you Vaughan and our thoughts are with your family and friends. We were blessed to know you and will forever be thankful for all you did.”