Vaughan Oliver, graphic designer for Pixies, Cocteau Twins, Lush & more, dead at 62

Vaughan Oliver, the graphic designer who created many of 4AD's iconic artwork has died at age 62. The news came via fellow graphic designer Adrian Shaughnessy, who wrote “Vaughan Oliver died peacefully today, with his partner Lee by his side. Great loss of friend and design hero.”

Vaughan Oliver co-founded 23 Envelope in 1983 with photographer/filmmaker Nigel Grierson; when Grierson left in 1988, Oliver brought in Chris Bigg and the studio changed its name to v23. His work on sleeves by Pixies, Cocteau Twins, Dead Can Dance, Wolfgang Press, Breeders, Lush, Pale Saints, This Mortal Coil and more was as much a part of the label's mystique as the music. 4AD wrote in tribute: