Vegan mainstay Champs Diner is closing after 12 years

Bushwick's "vegan junk food" mainstay Champs Diner has been a delicious option for brunch, pancakes, shakes and more for over a decade, and we're sad to hear they're closing up shop. A message from the restaurant reads, "Hey friends, after 12 years, 2 locations and more pancakes than we’ll ever be able to count, we’ll be closing shop. As it goes, there isn’t just one reason, but we are insanely grateful for all of the love and support we’ve gotten over the years from every single one of you. We had an epic run. Come by and celebrate with us this week, our last day is Sunday, let’s get wild."

Champs is open from 10 AM-4 PM and 4:30 PM-9:30 PM on Wednesday and Thursday, and 10 AM-4 PM and 4:30 PM-11 PM on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.