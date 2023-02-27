Vegan mainstay Champs Diner to reopen as Ro’s Diner

Brooklyn "vegan junk food" mainstay Champ's Diner closed at the end of January after 12 years, but head chef Ro Seaward is reopening the space at 197 Meserole St as Ro's Diner. It's set to open in the beginning of March, with a similar menu to Champs. Substance Skatepark founder and C.E.O. Andrew Gelles is the new co-owner, and in an Instagram post, he writes, "My favorite restaurant on earth closed unexpectedly earlier this month, leaving a hole in the Brooklyn Vegan Community and an amazing staff unemployed with very little notice or compensation. A few phone calls a couple of miracles and a lot of help from the amazing chef (and my really good friend) @chefgiraffepoop_ I’m overjoyed to announce that we are teaming up to open up @rosdinerbk It will be located right where the old spot is 197 Meserole street with a very similar menu and most of the same crew both back of house and front. We are hoping to open the first weekend in March so stay tuned and let’s get this bread!"

Meanwhile, there's also a GoFundMe for Champs Diner staff who are out of work, organized by Seaward.