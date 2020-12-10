Vegas hardcore band The End of Everything prep new EP for War Against (watch a new video)

Las Vegas hardcore wrecking crew The End of Everything are gearing up to drop a new record called Things Are About To Change next week (December 18 via War Against Records), and we're premiering lead single "The Company I Keep." They namedrop bands like Indecision, Earth Crisis, Hatebreed, and American Nightmare as influences, and you can definitely hear that kinda stuff coming through on this rager of a new single. It does justice to the bands that paved the way, but The End of Everything make this sound their own.

"This release has probably the most personal lyrics I’ve ever written," vocalist Joel Staniszewski tells us. "While these are things that have happened to me, or things I’ve done to other people, the topics are such that most people can relate. 'The Company I Keep' is a plunge into the pain that someone can cause in a relationship or that can be done to you. At the end of the day, the hurt is real, but there is still something that keeps certain people together."

The song comes with a video of the band performing, drenched in hazy lights and with a backdrop of flames behind them. The whole thing's pretty badass and you can check it out below.

--