Vein.fm announce new LP ft. Geoff Rickly & more, share “The Killing Womb”

After much teasing and anticipation, Vein.fm (fka Vein) have finally announced their sophomore album, This World Is Going To Ruin You, due March 4 via Closed Casket Activities/Nuclear Blast (pre-order). They worked once again with producer Will Putney, who also helmed their 2018 debut LP Errorzone, and the album features contributions from Geoff Rickly (Thursday), Jeff Smith (Jeromes Dream), and BONES. The first single is "The Killing Womb," which finds Vein.fm's concoction of metalcore, industrial, nu metal, and more sounding as intense as ever. It's a very promising first taste and you can hear it below.

Vein.fm were supposed to open Thursday's holiday shows last month (which were cancelled and/or postponed due to COVID), and they're now beginning a short headlining run with support from related bands Living Weapon and Fleshwater, plus Long Island emo torch-carriers Koyo. That run begins at Long Island's Amityville Music Hall TONIGHT (1/5) (tickets), which has Jus Soli instead of Koyo. All dates are listed below.

The day Vein.fm's new album comes out, the band will hit the road opening Touche Amore's BrooklynVegan-presented 2022 tour, which also includes additional support from Gleemer and Thirdface on one leg and Militarie Gun (plus one more TBA) on another. The dates with Militarie Gun include NYC's Irving Plaza on March 20 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Welcome Home

2. The Killing Womb

3. Versus Wyoming

4. Fear in Non Fiction

5. Lights Out

6. Wherever You Are

7. Magazine Beach

8. Inside Design

9. Hellnight

10. Orgy in The Morgue

11. Wavery

12. Funeral Sound

Touche Amore / Vein.fm -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/4 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club %

3/5 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater %

3/6 San Diego, CA SOMA (Side Stage) %

3/8 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge %

3/10 Austin, TX Mohawk %

3/11 Dallas, TX Club Dada %

3/12 Houston, TX Warehouse Live %

3/14 Orlando, FL The Social %

3/15 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade %

3/16 Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern ^

3/18 Washington, DC Black Cat ^

3/19 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer ^

3/20 New York, NY Irving Plaza ^

3/22 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom ^

3/23 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club ^

3/24 Montréal, QC Théâtre Fairmount ^

3/25 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground ^

3/26 Detroit, MI Magic Stick ^

3/28 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall ^

3/29 Chicago, IL Metro ^

3/30 St. Louis, MO Off Broadway ^

4/1 Denver, CO Marquis Theater ^

4/2 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell ^

4/3 Great Falls, MT The Newberry ^

4/5 Calgary, AB Commonweath ^

4/6 Edmonton, AB The Starlite Room ^

4/8 Vancouver, BC Venue ^

4/9 Seattle, WA The Crocodile ^

4/10 Portland, OR Star Theater ^

4/12 Santa Cruz, CA Atrium at Catalyst ^

% - w/ Thirdface and Gleemer

^ - w/ Militarie Gun and one more TBA