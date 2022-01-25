Vein.fm team with Thursday’s Geoff Rickly on new song “Fear In Non Fiction” (listen)

Vein.fm have shared the Geoff Rickly (of Thursday) collaboration off their anticipated new album This World Is Going To Ruin You, "Fear In Non Fiction."

"Vein.fm continually give me hope," says Geoff. "They never stop pushing: pushing the limits of their sound, pushing themselves to the edge of their physical abilities to make noise. On this album, they incorporate avant-garde elements, socially acute lyrics and wild soundscapes, without ever sacrificing the absolute brutality of their early songs. I'm so excited to be a part of this record — a record that will push us all forward."

Listening to "Fear In Non Fiction," we echo everything Geoff said about this band, and it's awesome to hear Geoff's unmistakable voice on this rager of a song. Listen to it below.

Vein.fm are also gearing up to open Touche Amore's BrooklynVegan-presented 2022 tour. That tour includes NYC's Irving Plaza on March 20, which also includes Militarie Gun and Closer (tickets). There are also dates with Scowl, Thirdface, and Gleemer. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, Thursday are also playing all three days of When We Were Young Fest and their tour with Cursive, The Appleseed Cast, and Nate Bergman is underway, and will hit NYC's Irving Plaza on Wednesday (1/26) (tickets), Long Island's Paramount on Saturday (1/29) (tickets), and NJ's Starland Ballroom on February 27 (tickets). All dates here.

Pre-order Vein.fm's new album on black smoke with green splatter vinyl and listen to the new song below...

TOUCHÉ AMORÉ 2022 TOUR

3/4 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club %

3/5 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater %

3/6 San Diego, CA SOMA (Side Stage) %

3/8 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge %

3/10 Austin, TX Mohawk %

3/11 Dallas, TX Club Dada %

3/12 Houston, TX Warehouse Live %

3/14 Orlando, FL The Social %

3/15 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade %

3/16 Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern %

3/18 Washington, DC Black Cat #

3/19 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer #

3/20 New York, NY Irving Plaza #

3/22 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom ^

3/23 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club ^

3/24 Montréal, QC Théâtre Fairmount ^

3/25 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground ^

3/26 Detroit, MI Magic Stick ^

3/28 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall ^

3/29 Chicago, IL Metro ^

3/30 St. Louis, MO Off Broadway ^

4/1 Denver, CO Marquis Theater ^

4/2 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell ^

4/3 Great Falls, MT The Newberry ^

4/5 Calgary, AB Commonweath ^

4/6 Edmonton, AB The Starlite Room ^

4/8 Vancouver, BC Venue ^

4/9 Seattle, WA The Crocodile ^

4/10 Portland, OR Star Theater ^

4/12 Santa Cruz, CA Atrium at Catalyst ^

% - w/ Vein.fm, Thirdface, and Gleemer

# - w/ Vein.fm, Militarie Gun, and Closer

^ - w/ Vein.fm, Militarie Gun, and Scowl

--

