Vein.fm touring with Candy, who are also touring with LustSickPuppy & Restraining Order

Vein.fm released one of the year's best hardcore albums so far with This World Is Going to Ruin You (Closed Casket Activities), and now they've announced a headlining US tour in support of it. They'll be joined by Candy (whose anticipated new LP Heaven Is Here drops in June via Relapse), Regulate, and Vein.fm side project Living Weapon.

The tour hits Brooklyn for a Saint Vitus-presented gig at Brooklyn Monarch on September 17. Tickets for that one go on sale Friday (6/3) at 10 AM.

Meanwhile, Candy are doing some headlining shows before that tour, with support from New York industrial/noise/rap artist LustSickPuppy and fellow hardcore band Restraining Order. That hits Brooklyn on July 27 at The Meadows, also presented by Saint Vitus. All dates for both tours are listed below.

Vein.fm are also doing a Europe/UK tour with Higher Power and Drain; dates here.

Candy -- 2022 Tour Dates

7/20 - Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club*

7/21 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR*

7/22 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's*

7/23 - Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing*

7/24 - Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck*

7/25 - Montreal, QC @ Foufs Cabaret*

7/26 - Boston, MA @ Middle East (Upstairs)*

7/27 - New York, NY @ The Meadows*

7/28 - Baltimore, MD @ Frijoles*

7/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 (Sound & Fury pre-show)+

8/21 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar^

8/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground^

8/23 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary^

8/24 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean^

8/25 - Des Moines, IA @ xBK^

8/27 - Denver, CO @ HQ^

8/28 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive^

8/30 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's^

8/31 - Portland, OR @ Mano Oculta^

9/2 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone^

9/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex^

9/4 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar^

9/6 - Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Post 8^

9/7 - Mesa, AZ @ Underground^

9/9 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves^

9/10 - Austin, TX @ Parish^

9/11 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group^

9/13 - Orlando, FL @ Henao Center^

9/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl^

9/15 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506^

9/16 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel^

9/17 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Monarch^

*= w/ LustSickPuppy, Restraining Order

+= w/ Ingrown, Ekulu, Spice, Field of Flames, Spike Hellis

^= w/ Vein.fm, Regulate, Living Weapon

--

13 Hardcore Releases Not To Miss from 2022 So Far