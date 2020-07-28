Vein.FM (fka Vein) surprise-release LP of re-imaginings & remixes, ‘Old Data in a New Machine Vol. 1′

Nu metal-friendly hardcore band Vein -- who are now known as Vein.FM -- have surprise-released a new album, Old Data in a New Machine Vol. 1, featuring re-imaginings of older songs, remixes, and demos. It may sound on paper like just another remix album or rarities compilation, but it's more than that. Vein truly reinvent themselves on the re-imagined tracks, especially album opener/lead single "20 seconds : 20 hours," an atmospheric, melodic, Deftones-y rework of "untitled" from Vein's great 2018 album errorzone. The song comes with a video (edited by death_fm) made up of footage from 2018-2020, including an appearance by Injury Reserve's Jordan Groggs, who tragically passed away at age 32 last month.

The album also includes reworks of "Ripple," "Heretic," and the title track from Vein's 2015 EP Terrors Realm, remixes of three errorzone songs, demos of three errorzone songs, and a "rough mix" of "paincanbetrusted," which seems like an alternate version of "old data in a dead machine."

Stream the whole album and watch the new video below. Physical pre-orders are up at the Closed Casket Activities webstore.

A press release also says, "A new album is coming soon, so stay tuned." Staying tuned!