Velocity Girl and Gray Matter reuniting for DC venue Black Cat’s 30th anniversary

Washington, DC indie venue Black Cat turns 30 this year, and to celebrate they're throwing a two-day party on September 8 & 9. (H/t Stereogum.) It's a very DC-oriented lineup and includes two very cool reunions: great shoegazy indie rock band Velocity Girl, who haven't played live since 2002, and early Dischord band Gray Matter, whose drummer is Black Cat co-owner Dante Ferrando, and who have reunited for a few of the venue's other anniversaries.

Also on the lineup: Ex Hex, Ted Leo & The Pharmacists, The Messthetics (featuring Fugazi's Brendan Canty & Joe Lally), Hammered Hulls (ft. Alec MacKaye and Mary Timony), Bad Moves, Flasher, The Owners (aka Black Cat owners Dante & Catherine Ferrando, plus Al Budd [The Shirks] and Ex Hex's Laura Harris), and Birthday Girl, which features the daughters of Brendan Canty and Alec MacKaye.

Two-day passes for the shows go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 AM, with individual day tickets going on sale June 1. Check out the poster and the individual day lineups below.

black cat 30th poster loading...

BLACK CAT 30TH ANNIVERSARY

NIGHT 1

Friday, September 8th

7:00pm | $30 Advance / $35 Day of Show | All Ages

EX HEX

GRAY MATTER

FLASHER

THE MESSTHETICS

BIRTHDAY GIRL

NIGHT 2

Saturday, September 9th

7:00pm | $30 Advance / $35 Day of Show | All Ages

VELOCITY GIRL

TED LEO & THE PHARMACISTS

BAD MOVES

HAMMERED HULLS

THE OWNERS