Velocity Records is back, prepping Thursday reissues/live LPs, a new Eve 6 EP & more

San Diego label Velocity Records was launched in 2009 as an imprint of Rise Records by booking agent and former Equal Vision employee Dave Shapiro, but the label had been on hiatus for a while, until just now partnering with Equal Vision to re-launch with 12 bands.

Among those bands are Thursday and Thursday frontman Geoff Rickly's band No Devotion. Thursday write, "We’re very excited to announce that we’ve signed with Velocity Records to reissue deep cuts & release a pair of special live albums. Honored to be doing this w/ people who’ve kept us on the road for 20+ years." Stay tuned to find out more about those reissues and live albums.

The label's roster also includes Terror/Buried Alive frontman Scott Vogel's band Serpents Of Shiva, and Twitter MVPs Eve 6, who just released their first new single in nine years, "Black Nova," which is the re-launched version of Velocity Records' first release. It'll appear on a new five-song EP called Grim Value, which is due June 25 via Velocity. Frontman Max Collins recently did an interview with SPIN, who shared some more details about that EP:

Looking ahead optimistically into the new year, Collins is excited to release [Grim Value], a five-song pop-punk romp clocking in at just under 13 minutes. The EP’s central themes are addiction and love — but the lyrics, naturally, abound with Collins’ droll sense of humor and trademark wordplay. On the last track, “Good For You,” he sings, “I just got out of a relationship / I should have dual citizenship / A passport for heaven and hell.”

"Black Nova" comes with a video made by Collins and Hether Fortune (Wax Idols, White Lung), which you can watch below.

Velocity also inked deals with And So I Watch You From Afar, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, Dead American, D.R.U.G.S., Glasslands, Secrets, and The Villa. Stay tuned to find out more.

Shapiro, who is relaunching the label with his Sound Talent Group partners Tim Borror and Matt Andersen, said, "I started my career in music almost 20 years ago at Equal Vision Records. It's an honor to see it come full circle and work with EVR in continuing to grow Velocity Records. I feel like I’ve finally come back home and can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together with two more decades of experience, knowledge, and relationships."

Equal Vision's Steve Reddy said, "I've watched the members of Sound Talent Group's careers over the previous decades and have continuously been impressed by their work ethic and related success. Equal Vision is honored to be working with them on Velocity."