Velvet Negroni announces new album ‘Bulli’ and shares “Sinker” video
Minneapolis' Velvet Negroni (aka Jeremy Nutzman) has announced his second album, titled Bulli, that will be out January 13 via 4AD. (His first was out in 2019.) According to label PR, the album was made during a particularly tumultuous time in Nutzman's life -- not the stuff we all went through in the last two years but also "drug abuse, bank fraud, and a house fire." He seems to have come through to the other side, though, as first single "Sinker" is an joyous piece of genre-bending pop.
Powered by an infectious, cowbell-inflected drumbeat, a groovy muted bassline and chiming piano chords, "Sinker" grows as it goes with multiple vocal lines and a funky guitar riff. The video, meanwhile, shows off Jeremy's roller-skating skills. You can watch that, and check out the tracklist and artwork, below.
Bulli digital + CD tracklist
Pop Song 2
Never Said Peep
Pop Song 1
Sinker
Bell Clapper
Ebony Eggshell
Ballad Smaller
Shiny
Georgia
The Foreigner
Animal
Sub Tieties
