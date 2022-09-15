Velvet Negroni announces new album ‘Bulli’ and shares “Sinker” video

Minneapolis' Velvet Negroni (aka Jeremy Nutzman) has announced his second album, titled Bulli, that will be out January 13 via 4AD. (His first was out in 2019.) According to label PR, the album was made during a particularly tumultuous time in Nutzman's life -- not the stuff we all went through in the last two years but also "drug abuse, bank fraud, and a house fire." He seems to have come through to the other side, though, as first single "Sinker" is an joyous piece of genre-bending pop.

Powered by an infectious, cowbell-inflected drumbeat, a groovy muted bassline and chiming piano chords, "Sinker" grows as it goes with multiple vocal lines and a funky guitar riff. The video, meanwhile, shows off Jeremy's roller-skating skills. You can watch that, and check out the tracklist and artwork, below.

velvet negroni Bulli_CoverArt loading...

Bulli digital + CD tracklist

Pop Song 2

Never Said Peep

Pop Song 1

Sinker

Bell Clapper

Ebony Eggshell

Ballad Smaller

Shiny

Georgia

The Foreigner

Animal

Sub Tieties

Bulli vinyl LP tracklist:

Side A:

Beginner

Never Said Peep

The Foreigner

Pop Song 2

Pop Song 1

Bell Clapper

Repedo

Ballad Smaller

Side B:

Shiny

Legal Tender

Sinker

Ebony Eggshell

Georgia

Over

Sub Tieties

Animal