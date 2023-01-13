Venamoris (Paula & Dave Lombardo) share “Let Me Be” off upcoming debut album

Venamoris is the new collaborative project of married couple Paula & Dave Lombardo, the latter of whom you know as the current and/or former drummer of Slayer, Testament, the Misfits, Dead Cross, Mr. Bungle, and more. "Several months after meeting Paula in 2010, she hesitantly shared with me her past decade-long career as the lead back up singer for Wayne Newton," Dave says. "She later played me some of the demos she recorded throughout the years and I was floored by her sonically soothing, rich tone and natural, instinctive ability to harmonize. I was determined to persuade her to return to her creative self. It’s been a deeply gratifying journey witnessing this music come to life."

Their debut album Drown In Emotion comes out February 10 via Three One G (pre-order). It was recorded and produced by Dave, and it features appearances by Tyler Bates, Ra Diaz (Suicidal Tendencies, Korn), Jack Gibson (Exodus), George Pajon (Black Eyed Peas), and Tim Stewart. The first single is the haunting, ethereal "Let Me Be," which has some Portishead meets David Lynch vibes, especially thanks to its creepy, black-and-white video by Displaced/Replaced. Check it out below.

Venamoris loading...

Tracklist

Let Me Be

We Fall

This Is Me

Crimson Tears

Misguided

Drowning Emotion

I Love It

In My Silence

It’s Gone

Tell Me How You Know

Oceans

So Good