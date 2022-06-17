Venom Inc announce tour with Eyehategod and Ringworm, share new song

Venom Inc, the Venom offshoot featuring founding Venom guitarist Jeff "Mantas" Dunn, vocalist/bassist Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan (who was in Venom in the late '80s and early '90s), and new drummer Jeramie 'Warmachine' Kling, have just shared a second single off upcoming album There’s Only Black and also announced a tour with amazing support from sludge legends Eyehategod, metallic hardcore legends Ringworm, and Cult of Lilith. The new song is called "Don't Feed Me Your Lies" and you can check out that one and previous single "How Many Can Die" below. The album comes out September 23 via Nuclear Blast (pre-order).

The tour begins in NYC on October 27 at Gramercy Theater. Tickets are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Venom Inc -- 2022 Tour Dates

US DATES WITH EYEHATEGOD, RINGWORM, CULT OF LILITH

10/27/2022 Gramercy - New York, NY

10/28/2022 Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

10/29/2022 Odeon - Cleveland, OH

10/30/2022 The Loving Touch, Detroit. MI

11/01/2022 Wildwood - Iowa City, IA

11/02/2022 The Forge - Joliet, IL

11/03/2022 King of Clubs - Columbus, OH

11/04/2022 Blue Note - Harrison, OH

11/05/2022 Mass Destructions Festival 3 - Atlanta, GA

11/06/2022 One Eyed Jacks - New Orleans, LA

11/07/2022 Growlers - Memphis, TN

11/09/2022 Black Circle - Indianapolis, IN

11/10/2022 The Crafthouse - Pittsburgh. PA

11/11/2022 Reverb - Reading, PA

11/12/2022 Geno’s Rock Club - Portland. OR

11/13/2022 Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

INTERNATIONAL DATES

04-06 Aug - Villena, ES - Leyendas Del Rock Festival

02 Oct - Würzburg, DE - Keep It True Rising II Festival

According to press release, more dates TBA soon.