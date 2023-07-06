Venom Inc announce US tour with Satan and Ringworm
Venom offshoot Venom Inc have announced the 'Better To Reign In Hell Part II' US tour, with support from fellow British metal legends Satan, metallic hardcore pioneers Ringworm, and 72 Legions. The tour begins in NYC in late September and also hits Cleveland, Chicago, Boston, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday (7/7) at 10 AM local.
The NYC show is September 27 at The Meadows and there's also a Clifton, NJ show at Dingbatz on October 13. All dates are listed below.
Ringworm also have a new album on the way, Seeing Through Fire. Check out the recently-released lead single from that below.
Venom Inc / Satan / Ringworm / 72 Legions -- 2023 Tour Dates
09.27. US New York, NY - Meadows
09.28. US Clevand, OH - No Class
09.29. US Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade
09.30. US Chicago, IL - Cobra
10.01. US Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
10.03. US St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
10.04. US Covington, KY - Madison Live
10.05. US Spartanburg, SC - Groundzero
10.06. US Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
10.07. US Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
10.10. US Raleigh, NC - Pour House
10.11. US Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater
10.12. US Wilmington, DE - The Queen
10.13. US Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
10.14. US Portland, ME - Genos Rock Club
10.15. US Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall