Venom Inc announce US tour with Satan and Ringworm

Venom offshoot Venom Inc have announced the 'Better To Reign In Hell Part II' US tour, with support from fellow British metal legends Satan, metallic hardcore pioneers Ringworm, and 72 Legions. The tour begins in NYC in late September and also hits Cleveland, Chicago, Boston, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday (7/7) at 10 AM local.

The NYC show is September 27 at The Meadows and there's also a Clifton, NJ show at Dingbatz on October 13. All dates are listed below.

Ringworm also have a new album on the way, Seeing Through Fire. Check out the recently-released lead single from that below.

Venom Inc / Satan / Ringworm / 72 Legions -- 2023 Tour Dates

09.27. US New York, NY - Meadows

09.28. US Clevand, OH - No Class

09.29. US Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

09.30. US Chicago, IL - Cobra

10.01. US Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

10.03. US St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

10.04. US Covington, KY - Madison Live

10.05. US Spartanburg, SC - Groundzero

10.06. US Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

10.07. US Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

10.10. US Raleigh, NC - Pour House

10.11. US Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

10.12. US Wilmington, DE - The Queen

10.13. US Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

10.14. US Portland, ME - Genos Rock Club

10.15. US Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall