Venomous Concept (Napalm Death, Brutal Truth) release “Elminate” off upcoming LP

Napalm Death's first album in five years is on the way, but first Shane Embury and Danny Herrera's other band Venomous Concept (which also includes Brutal Truth's Kevin Sharp on vocals and Corrupt Moral Altar's John Cooke on guitar) are releasing their new album Politics Versus The Erection on August 28 via Season of Mist. They recently put out the killer lead single "Lemonade," and now they've followed it with another total scorcher, "Elminate." Listen to both songs below.

Tracklist

1. Simian Flu (03:20)

2. Hole in the Ground (00:53)

3. Eliminate (02:00)

4. Lemonade (03:42)

5. Colossal Failure (03:20)

6. Promise (03:24)

7. Septic Mind (03:15)

8. Dementia Degeneration (02:24)

9. Carrion (02:17)

10. Broken Teeth (02:09)

11. Shadows (02:46)

12. Mantis Toboggan (01:36)

13. Politics Versus the Erection (02:37)