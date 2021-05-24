Venues pay tribute to Jack Terricloth of World/Inferno Friendship Society

Jack Terricloth, the leader of Brooklyn's unpigeonholeable World/Inferno Friendship Society, sadly passed away at the age of 50 earlier this month. Musicians, including Laura Jane Grace, Jeff Rosenstock, Craig Finn, Franz Nicolay, Damian Abraham, and Michael Grace, paid tribute to Terricloth, and some music venues in NYC, NJ, and Philadelphia have joined them with tributes of their own. Arranged anonymously by a friend of Terricloth's, Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, The Wonder Bar and The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, and Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia all made their marquees tributes to Terricloth for a day; see pictures of some of them below.

As for a more formal tribute event, the band say that one is in the works. "We are making arrangements for a public memorial that will happen within the next few weeks," they wrote on Facebook. "Even though it is Pete that we are laying to rest this week, we will get another chance to be together and celebrate the life and times of Jack Terricloth. Jack really wanted to throw a big birthday party for himself this year, as he felt he was robbed of his 50th last year, so possibly around then. Honestly, maybe expect a few small gatherings because I'm not sure if large crowds is even a good idea yet, despite what the CDC and the hardcore kids are sayin'. You will get all the details soon." See the post in full below.