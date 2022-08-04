Vermin Womb (Primitive Man) announce new LP ‘Retaliation,’ share 3 tracks

Denver crust/deathgrinders Vermin Womb (who are fronted by Primitive Man's Ethan McCarthy and also feature members of Ethan's former band Clinging to the Trees of a Forest Fire) have announced their sophomore album, Retaliation, following 2016's Decline. It was recorded by former Weekend Nachos member Andy Nelson and mastered by Arthur Rizk, and it comes out September 2 via Closed Casket Activities (pre-order). Along with the announcement comes three tracks (which, combined, clock in around four minutes) that are as nasty, abrasive, and pulverizing as you'd hope. Check them out below.

Vermin Womb made their live return at Oblivion Access in Austin in May (check out pictures below) and are also gearing up to open the Blood Incantation / Full of Hell co-headlining tour, alongside Mortuous and God Is War. That includes Brooklyn Monarch on October 6. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1- Crumbling World Without Joy

2- Rot In Hell

3- Denvoid

4- It Takes All Types

5- Said What I Said (Grave Pissing)

6- Boiled World

7- Art Districts Without Artists

8- Not One Regular Person Has Been Unharmed & No One is Innocent

9- Real Trauma (Bomb First)

10 - Ambulance

11- Gamnique (Cold World)

12- Sad Clown (My Spiritually Rotten Second Reply)

Full of Hell / Blood Incantation / Vermin Womb / Mortuous / God Is War -- 2022 Tour Dates

9/13 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater

9/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

9/15 Boise, ID @ The Olympic

9/16 Portland, OR @ Dante's

9/17 Seattle, WA @ Substation

9/20 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

9/21 Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

9/22 Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room

9/23 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

9/24 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground

9/25 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

9/26 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

9/28 Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

9/29 St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

9/30 Chicago, IL @ Reggies

10/1 Cincinnati, OH @ Legends

10/2 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

10/3 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk

10/4 New Haven, CT @ State House

10/5 Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East

10/6 Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch

10/7 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

--

Check out some pics of Vermin Womb from the recent Oblivion Access festival...