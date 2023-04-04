Veruca Salt’s Louise Post announces first solo album, ‘Sleepwalker,’ shares “Guilty”

Veruca Salt co-vocalist/guitarist Louise Post has announced her first solo album, Sleepwalker, due June 2 via El Camino Media. It was produced by Matt Drenik, and Louise says that many of the melodies on this album came to her during the state between sleep and consciousness known as hypnagogia. "I have always identified as a sleepwalker," she says of the album title. "I slept-walked around my house routinely when I was a child, and even down the street. I believe in hindsight it was me trying to process what was going on in my home with my parents’ troubled marriage. As far as I know, I stopped sleepwalking after the divorce when I was eight, but it has always been a part of me that I feel protective of, a little girl who I feel sad for."

Lead single "Guilty" is a crunchy alt-rock/power pop anthem that could fit on a classic Veruca Salt album, but Louise says that several other songs go in different directions. "Of course I love guitar-driven music but that wasn’t important to me when I was making this album," she says. "I was really focused on exploring when it came to the arrangements; the sky was the limit when it came to orchestration on this album." Listen to "Guilty" below.

Louise has also announced a North American tour for this spring/summer. All dates, including NYC's Bowery Ballroom on July 15, are listed below.

Tracklist

Queen Of The Pirates

Guilty

What About

All Messed Up

Killer

Hollywood Hills

Secrets

All These Years

Don’t Give Up

God I Know

The Way We Live

Louise Post -- 2023 Tour Dates

6/12 - Cobalt - Vancouver, BC

6/13 - Sunset - Seattle, WA

6/14 - MS Studios - Portland, OR

6/15 - Treefort Music Hall - Boise, ID

6/17 - Larimer Lounge - Denver, CO

6/19 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX

6/20 - Parish - Austin, TX

6/23 - Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA

6/25 - Casbah - San Diego, CA

7/10 - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA

7/11 - Pinhook - Raleigh, NC

7/13 - Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

7/14 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

7/15 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

7/17 - Bar Le Ritz - Montreal, QC

7/18 - The Garrison - Toronto, ON

7/20 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

7/21 - Turf Club - Minneapolis, MN

7/22 - Ready Room - St. Louis, MO