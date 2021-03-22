Verzuz announces Method Man vs Redman, Isley Brothers vs Earth Wind & Fire, and more

On Saturday (3/20), Wu-Tang Clan members Raekwon and Ghostface Killah faced off in the latest Verzuz battle, with special guest appearances by RZA, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, Cappadonna, and Young Dirty Bastard (ODB's son). If you missed it, or want to rewatch, you can stream the entire two-hour, forty-two-minute event below.

Verzuz since announced the next two battles: they're going vintage soul/funk on Easter Sunday (4/4) with The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind & Fire; and they'll do a "How High" 4/20 special with -- who else? -- Method Man vs Redman. They also have a TBA Mother's Day Special, a TBA rematch on Memorial Day Weekend, a TBA Ladies Night, and more. See the poster for their upcoming schedule below.

Method Man and Redman also both joined D'Angelo during his recent Verzuz performance from The Apollo.