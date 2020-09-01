Veteran DJ Erick Morillo, RIP

DJ and producer Erick Morillo, best known for his 1993 hit "I Like To Move It," has passed away at the age of 49. TMZ confirmed the news, reporting that Miami Beach police say they responded to a 911 call on Tuesday morning (9/1). They are now investigating his death, and while the cause isn't currently known, no signs of foul play were initially detected by police.

Morillo worked under a variety of pseudonyms, including Ministers de la Funk, The Dronez, RAW, Smooth Touch, RBM, Deep Soul, Club Ultimate, Li'l Mo Ying Yang, and Reel 2 Reel, which he produced "I Like to Move It" under. He was also known for his club nights and parties, which he hosted in NYC, Miami, Ibiza, Greece, Amsterdam, London, Madrid, and other locations worldwide.

In August, Morillo was arrested and charged with sexual battery after being accused of making "several advances towards" a woman he was DJing with in Miami Beach.

Fellow musicians, DJs and producers have paid tribute to Morillo, including Dave Pearce, DJ Carnage, Anton Powers, Sam Feldt, Yousef, DJ Clue, Zel McCarthy, and Gorgon City. Read messages from them below.