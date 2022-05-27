Veteran promoter & venue owner Peter Shapiro releasing new memoir (pre-order it here)

Veteran concert promoter and venue owner Peter Shapiro was the owner of celebrated Tribeca nightclub Wetlands, and he currently has Brooklyn Bowl's NYC, Philadelphia, Nashville, and Las Vegas locations, and Port Chester's Capitol Theatre. He's announced a new memoir, The Music Never Stops: What Putting on 10,000 Shows Has Taught Me About Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Magic, due out August 4 via Hachette Books. He wrote it with Relix editor-in-chief Dean Budnick, and it's available for pre-order HERE. More about the book from its description:

Peter Shapiro is perhaps the most notable independent concert promoter since Bill Graham. He owned the legendary Wetlands in Tribeca and has gone onto much bigger things, including Brooklyn Bowl (NYC, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, and Nashville), the Capitol Theatre in Portchester, producing U2 3D, and promoting the Grateful Dead's 50th anniversary tour ("Fare Thee Well") featuring the Core Four and Trey Anastasio… and so much more.

In The Music Never Stops, Shapiro shares the inside story of how he became a tremendous powerhouse in the music industry–an island in an increasingly consolidated landscape of venues, ticketing and touring–through the lens of 50 of his most iconic concerts. Along the way, readers gain insight into what it was like to work with some of the most celebrated bands in modern music, including not just the Grateful Dead and U2, but also Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, Phish, Dave Matthews Band, Al Green, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jason Isbell, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, The Roots, Robert Plant, and many more.

Featuring never-before-published back-stage anecdotes, insights, and photographs of the biggest bands in the business and the concerts that later became legendary, The Music Never Stops is a perfect guide for anyone who wants to understand the modern entertainment industry.