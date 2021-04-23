Veteran rapper Q-Unique teams with members of Wu-Tang & Taking Back Sunday on new song (listen)

Q-Unique of veteran Brooklyn rap group Arsonists and alternative metal band StillWell has combined his love of rap and rock again on a new solo song, "Verrazzano Villains," featuring the Wu-Tang Clan's Cappadonna and three members of Taking Back Sunday. Here's how we're told the collaboration came to be:

Q-Unique came to collaborate with Red Right Recordings through a mutual friend, Sam Hoyos, lead singer for Playing Dead. When producers Daniel Wallace and Mark O’Connell (drummer for Taking Back Sunday) joined forces in 2017 to create the independent record label, Red Right Recordings, they were in search of a Hip-Hop MC that fit their unprecedented vision and Q-Unique was a natural fit. Q-Unique and Red Right hit off from the beginning and went forward to produce possibly some of Q-Unique’s best work yet. With Q’s incredible rhyme schemes and Red Right’s dynamic production style, they went on to create music that sounds unlike anything ever released. Cappadonna from the legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan is a part of the project after linking up with Red Right and taking a liking to "Verrazzano Villains." The collaboration continued as Mark O’Connell brought on his band mates Adam Lazzara & John Nolan for the hook. Q-Unique's longtime friend and manager DJ Eclipse, host of Rap is Outta Control on Eminem's Shade 45 was asked to do scratches and Verrazzano Villains took form as a revolution in hip hop as we know it.

It's a classic '90s New York style rap song, and the TBS-sung hook fits right in. The song makes its premiere below.

This isn't the only Taking Back Sunday-related song out today. Fuckin Whatever -- Adam and John's psychedelic pop band with Anthony Green -- released a new song too.