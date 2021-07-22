VH1’s original ‘Behind the Music’ being adapted into a podcast

As mentioned, VH1's classic '90s-era documentary series Behind the Music is getting rebooted by streaming service Paramount+ for new episodes, and the original series is also getting repurposed as a podcast for iHeartRadio.

The Behind the Music podcast will debut on July 29 -- coinciding with the debut of the reboot -- with new episodes going up every Thursday. On tap are episodes about Dr. Dre, Madonna, Guns N’ Roses, 50 Cent, Courtney Love, and AC/DC, with more to be announced. The episodes have been remastered and optimized for audio. Hopefully they will retain Jim Forbes' distinctive narration, too. You can listen to a trailer for the Behind the Music podcast below.

The rebooted Behind the Music will feature all-new episodes on LL Cool J, Ricky Martin, Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes, Duran Duran, New Kids on the Block, Bret Michaels, Fat Joe, Jennifer Lopez and more.