Viagra Boys add more dates to 2023 tour, including 3rd Brooklyn show

Sweden's Viagra Boys will be back in North America soon, leaving a trail of filth on their Winter tour supporting last year's Cave World. Since the initial announcement they've added more shows, like at Chicago's soon-to-open Salt Shed and a third night at Brooklyn's Elsewhere on February 15. (The 2/16 and 1/17 shows at Elsewhere are sold out and no word on openers yet.

Before that are performing throughout the UK and Europe. All dates below.

VIAGRA BOYS -- 2023 TOUR DATES

JAN 21, 2023 - BARROWLAND BALLROOM - GLASGOW, GB

JAN 23, 2023 - 3OLYMPIA THEATRE - DUBLIN, IE

JAN 24, 2023 - THE GREAT HALL - CARDIFF UNI - CARDIFF, GB

JAN 25, 2023 - O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON - LONDON, GB

JAN 28, 2023 - ANNEXET - STOCKHOLM, SE

FEB 14, 2023 - UNION TRANSFER - PHILADELPHIA, US

FEB 15, 2023 - ELSEWHERE - BROOKLYN, US

FEB 16, 2023 - ELSEWHERE - BROOKLYN, US

FEB 17, 2023 - ELSEWHERE - BROOKLYN, US

FEB 18, 2023 - ROYALE - BOSTON, US

FEB 20, 2023 - THÉÂTRE CORONA - MONTRÉAL, CA

FEB 23, 2023 - MAJESTIC THEATRE - DETROIT, US

FEB 24, 2023 - THE SALT SHED - CHICAGO, US

FEB 25, 2023 - FIRST AVENUE - MINNEAPOLIS, US

FEB 27, 2023 - GOTHIC THEATRE - ENGLEWOOD, US

FEB 28, 2023 - THE DEPOT - SALT LAKE CITY, US

MAR 2, 2023 - COMMODORE BALLROOM - VANCOUVER, CA

MAR 3, 2023 - ROSELAND THEATER - PORTLAND, US

MAR 4, 2023 - THE CROCODILE - SEATTLE, US

MAR 29, 2023 - STORE VEGA - COPENHAGEN, DK

MAR 30, 2023 - ROCKEFELLER - OSLO, NO

MAY 25, 2023 - BEARDED THEORY FESTIVAL 2023 - WALTON ON TRENT, GB

Check out pics from Viagra Boys' Brooklyn Steel show: