Viagra Boys announce 2023 North American tour & Kimmel performance

Viagra Boys have announced for a 2023 North American tour, kicking off in Washington DC in February. The Swedish rockers are currently wrapping up a US tour supporting their new album, Cave World -- they played Brooklyn Steel with Shame last week. In the months between American trips they'll tour Europe and the UK. All dates below.

On the upcoming North American tour, Viagra Boys are set to play in Brooklyn on February 16 at Elsewhere. Tickets are on sale this Friday, October 28, at 10 am, with a pre-sale going on now.

Viagra Boys also announced that they'll be making their late night TV debut with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on November 2.

Viagra Boys -- 2022-2023 Live Dates

Oct 27, 2022 - Houston TX, White Oak Music Hall *

Oct 28, 2022 - Austin TX, Venue TBD *

Oct 31, 2022 - Dallas TX, Granada *

Dec 7, 2022 - DE, Berlin - Astra

Dec 8, 2022 - DE, Karlsruhe - Substage

Dec 10, 2022 - NL, Utrecht The - Tivoli

Dec 11, 2022 - FR, Paris - Bataclan

Dec 12, 2022 - BE, Antwerp - Trix

Dec 14, 2022 - CH, Zurich - X-tra

Dec 15, 2022 - IT, Milan - Fabrique

Jan 20, 2023 - UK, Nottingham - Rock City

Jan 21, 2023 - UK, Glasgow - Barrowlands

Jan 23, 2023 - IE, Dublin - Olympia

Jan 24, 2023 - UK, Cardiff - Great Hall

Jan 25, 2023 - UK, London - Brixton Academy

Jan 28, 2023 - SE, Stockholm Annexet

FEB 13, 2023 — Washington, DC — 9:30 Club

FEB 14, 2023 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer

FEB 16, 2023 — Brooklyn, NY — Elsewhere

FEB 18, 2023 — Boston, MA — Royale

FEB 20, 2023 — Montreal, QC — Corona

FEB 21, 2023 — Toronto, ON — Phoenix

FEB 23, 2023 — Detroit, MI — Majestic

FEB 25, 2023 — Minneapolis, MN — First Avenue

FEB 27, 2023 — Denver, CO — Gothic

FEB 28, 2023 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot

MARCH 02, 2023 — Vancouver, BC — Commodore

MARCH 03, 2023 — Portland, OR — Roseland

MARCH 04, 2023 — Seattle, WA — The Crocodile

March 29 - DK, Copenhagen - Vega

March 30 - NO, Oslo - Rockefeller

March 31 - FI, Helsinki - Vanha Ylioppilastalo

* = with Shame

See more pictures from Viagra Boys' recent Brooklyn Steel show below: