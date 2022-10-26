Viagra Boys announce 2023 North American tour & Kimmel performance
Viagra Boys have announced for a 2023 North American tour, kicking off in Washington DC in February. The Swedish rockers are currently wrapping up a US tour supporting their new album, Cave World -- they played Brooklyn Steel with Shame last week. In the months between American trips they'll tour Europe and the UK. All dates below.
On the upcoming North American tour, Viagra Boys are set to play in Brooklyn on February 16 at Elsewhere. Tickets are on sale this Friday, October 28, at 10 am, with a pre-sale going on now.
Viagra Boys also announced that they'll be making their late night TV debut with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on November 2.
Viagra Boys -- 2022-2023 Live Dates
Oct 27, 2022 - Houston TX, White Oak Music Hall *
Oct 28, 2022 - Austin TX, Venue TBD *
Oct 31, 2022 - Dallas TX, Granada *
Dec 7, 2022 - DE, Berlin - Astra
Dec 8, 2022 - DE, Karlsruhe - Substage
Dec 10, 2022 - NL, Utrecht The - Tivoli
Dec 11, 2022 - FR, Paris - Bataclan
Dec 12, 2022 - BE, Antwerp - Trix
Dec 14, 2022 - CH, Zurich - X-tra
Dec 15, 2022 - IT, Milan - Fabrique
Jan 20, 2023 - UK, Nottingham - Rock City
Jan 21, 2023 - UK, Glasgow - Barrowlands
Jan 23, 2023 - IE, Dublin - Olympia
Jan 24, 2023 - UK, Cardiff - Great Hall
Jan 25, 2023 - UK, London - Brixton Academy
Jan 28, 2023 - SE, Stockholm Annexet
FEB 13, 2023 — Washington, DC — 9:30 Club
FEB 14, 2023 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer
FEB 16, 2023 — Brooklyn, NY — Elsewhere
FEB 18, 2023 — Boston, MA — Royale
FEB 20, 2023 — Montreal, QC — Corona
FEB 21, 2023 — Toronto, ON — Phoenix
FEB 23, 2023 — Detroit, MI — Majestic
FEB 25, 2023 — Minneapolis, MN — First Avenue
FEB 27, 2023 — Denver, CO — Gothic
FEB 28, 2023 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot
MARCH 02, 2023 — Vancouver, BC — Commodore
MARCH 03, 2023 — Portland, OR — Roseland
MARCH 04, 2023 — Seattle, WA — The Crocodile
March 29 - DK, Copenhagen - Vega
March 30 - NO, Oslo - Rockefeller
March 31 - FI, Helsinki - Vanha Ylioppilastalo
* = with Shame
See more pictures from Viagra Boys' recent Brooklyn Steel show below: