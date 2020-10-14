Viagra Boys announce new LP ‘Welfare Jazz,’ share “Ain’t Nice” video
Sweden's Viagra Boys have announced their new album, Welfare Jazz, which will be out January 8 via YEAR0001. (Their debut, Street Worms, came out in 2018.) For it, they worked with producers Matt Sweeney (Chavez), Justin and Jeremiah Raisen (Yves Tumor, Kim Gordon, Sky Ferreira), as well as past collaborators Pelle Gunnerfeldt and Daniel Fagerström (The Hives, The Knife).
"We wrote these songs at a time when I had been in a long-term relationship, taking drugs every day, and being an asshole," says frontman Sebastian Murphy. "I didn't really realize what an asshole I was until it was too late, and a lot of the record has to do with coming to terms with the fact that I'd set the wrong goals for myself."
Murphy plays off that party-heavy jerk persona in the video for first single, "Ain't Nice," which starts with an incredible single-take tracking shot, and then heads into surprising territory. It's a genuinely great video and you can watch that below.
WELFARE JAZZ TRACKLISTING
Ain’t Nice
Cold Play
Toad
The Old Dog
Into The Sun
Creatures
6 Shooter
Best In Show II
Secret Canine Agent
I Feel Alive
Girls & Boys
To The Country
In Spite Of Ourselves