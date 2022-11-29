Viagra Boys, FIDLAR, White Denim & more playing Seattle’s Freakout Weekender in March

Seattle's Freakout Fest is throwing a two-day mini-festival, the Freakout Weekender, at The Crocodile on March 4 & 5. The lineup includes Viagra Boys, FIDLAR, White Denim, Frankie & The Witch Fingers, Kristine Leschper (fka Mothers), Singapore band Sobs, and more. Tickets are on sale now and check out the full Freakout Weekender lineup below.

Freakout Weekender is the last stop on Viagra Boys' winter North American tour.

freakout-fest-weekender loading...

FREAKOUT WEEKENDER 2023 LINEUP:

Viagra Boys

FIDLAR

White Denim

Frankie & The Witch Fingers

Kristine Leschper (Mothers)

Sobs (Singapre)

Monsterwatch

Mala Suerte

Biblioteka

Carrion Kids (CDMX)

Rainbow Coalition Death Cult

Lost Cat

Axxident (Tijuana MX)

Greg Cypher

Steal Shit Do Drugs

Appaloosa

Clean Lines

Von Wildenhaus

Brent Amaker - Illusionist