Viagra Boys, FIDLAR, White Denim & more playing Seattle’s Freakout Weekender in March
Seattle's Freakout Fest is throwing a two-day mini-festival, the Freakout Weekender, at The Crocodile on March 4 & 5. The lineup includes Viagra Boys, FIDLAR, White Denim, Frankie & The Witch Fingers, Kristine Leschper (fka Mothers), Singapore band Sobs, and more. Tickets are on sale now and check out the full Freakout Weekender lineup below.
Freakout Weekender is the last stop on Viagra Boys' winter North American tour.
FREAKOUT WEEKENDER 2023 LINEUP:
Viagra Boys
FIDLAR
White Denim
Frankie & The Witch Fingers
Kristine Leschper (Mothers)
Sobs (Singapre)
Monsterwatch
Mala Suerte
Biblioteka
Carrion Kids (CDMX)
Rainbow Coalition Death Cult
Lost Cat
Axxident (Tijuana MX)
Greg Cypher
Steal Shit Do Drugs
Appaloosa
Clean Lines
Von Wildenhaus
Brent Amaker - Illusionist