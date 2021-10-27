Viagra Boys guitarist Benjamin Vallé, RIP

Benjamin Vallé, guitarist in Swedish band Viagra Boys, has died. No cause of death has been shared, amd Stereogum notes the news comes via the band's Instagram where they wrote, "It brings me great sadness to say that our beloved friend and founding member of viagra boys, Benjamin, has passed. Benjamin was loving and kind and the sweet memories we have together are countless. i cant stop crying while going through pictures of you but also laughing because you were one of the funniest, goofiest, people i had the pleasure of knowing."

The post continues: "benjamin or ‘benis’ as we knew him, spread laughter and happiness wherever he went and i will cherish the memories we have of touring the world together. Benjamin, we love you with all of our hearts and Viagra Boys would have been nothing without you. This planet just lost one the good ones. I hope you’re somewhere up in space telling bad jokes to an alien. Goodnight my sweet boy. I’ll love you forever. Raise your glasses for benis. its what he’d have wanted. ❤️❤️❤️❤️💔"

In addition to playing with Viagra Boys since the band's inception, Vallé also played in'90s/'00s Swedish hardcore band Nine, post-punk group Pig Eyes, and other bands.

Rest easy, Benjamin.