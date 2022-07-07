Viagra Boys share “Big Boy” ft Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson

Viagra Boys' excellent third album, Cave World, is out tomorrow and one of its many, many highlights is "Big Boy" that features Sleaford Mods' Jason Williamson. It's a collab that feels like it should've happened two albums ago.

What starts as a bluesy little groover gets more and more electronic and by the time Williamson shows up asking "Don't you want it," the song has transformed into a shuffling, baggy anthem. It's terrific. They've just shared the video for the song which was directed by André Jofré and uses the kind of cheap 3-D digital animation used for those dodgy "news" reenactments or episodes of Xavier: Renegade Angel. Or, as the band put it, "when the video budget runs out and you have to ask your neighbors cousin if he can make a video for your new track." Watch below.

Viagra Boys will be on tour with Shame this fall, including NYC-area shows at White Eagle Hall on October 17 and Brooklyn Steel on October 18.