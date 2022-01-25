Viagra Boys touring around Coachella, releasing ‘Welfare Jazz’ deluxe edition

Sweden's Viagra Boys are playing Coachella this year and will be wreaking havoc across North America on their way there. East Coast and Midwest dates are with Provoker, while West Coast shows are with Kill Birds. All dates are listed below.

The NYC stop on the tour is at Warsaw on April 4. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Wednesday, January 26 at 10 AM local.

Viagra Boys released their second album, Welfare Jazz, last year, and there's a new deluxe digital edition out this week featuring new artwork and seven bonus tracks. Check out artwork and tracklist, and listen to the original album, below.

WELFARE JAZZ DELUXE TRACKLIST

:01 Ain't Nice

:02 Cold Play

:03 Toad

:04 This Old Dog

:06 Into The Sun

:06 Creatures

:07 6 Shooter

:08 Best In Show II

:09 Secret Canine Agent

:10 I Feel Alive

:11 Girls & Boys

:12 To The Country

:13 In Spite Of Ourselves

Deluxe:

:01 Girls & Boys (Patrik Berger Remix)

:02 Dream Interlude

:03 You And Me Baby

:04 Blue Bone

:05 16 Wheeler Horse

:06 Ain't Nice (Rotterdam Mix)

:07 Creatures (Someones's Great Version)

VIAGRA BOYS - 2022 TOUR DATES

4/1 - Boston, MA - Sinclair - $

4/2 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts - $

4/3 - Washington DC, Black Cat - $

4/4 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw - $

4/6 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace - $

4/7 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch - $

4/8 - Chicago, IL - Metro - $

4/9 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam - $

4/12 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile - %

4/13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw - %

4/14 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom - %

4/17 - Indio, CA - Coachella

4/19 - San Francisco, CA - Independent - %

4/21 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent - %

4/24 - Indio, CA - Coachella

$ - Provoker

% - Kill Birds

