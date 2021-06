Minneapolis indie punks VIAL will follow 2019's Grow Up with a new album, Loudmouth, on July 30 via Get Better Records. First single "Roadkill" is out now and it's a ripper: surfy, grungy, anthemic, and full of well-directed anger. Listen and watch the animated music video (by Enne Goldstein) below.

The album was produced by Slow Pulp's Henry Stoehr and co-produced by Retirement Party's Avery Springer. Check out the artwork below.