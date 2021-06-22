VIAL share “Violet” off upcoming LP, Gully Boys sign to Get Better

Minneapolis indie-punks VIAL have shared the second single off their anticipated album Loudmouth, which arrives 7/30 via Get Better. It's called "Violet" (not a Hole cover), and it's an anthemic queer love song that comes with a roller rink-themed music video. It sounds like it would've been a hit when alt-rock dominated the radio, but it's got a fresh perspective that we could've used more of on the radio back then. Check it out below.

VIAL are playing an album release show in their hometown on July 31, opening for fellow Minneapolis band Gully Boys (who do have a cover of Hole's "Violet"), who also just signed to Get Better Records. Their first single for Get Better, "Russian Doll," arrives June 29 (pre-save). While you wait for that, stream their very good 2019 EP Phony below. Gully Boys are also playing The Fest.

Bugsy and Dad Bod are also on that Minneapolis show.