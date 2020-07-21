Vic Mensa, Aloe Blacc, Madame Gandhi & more on ‘Defund the Sheriff’ benefit album

Vic Mensa, Aloe Blacc, Madame Gandhi, Aja Monet, Exile, Rain Phoenix, Noelle Scaggs (Fitz and the Tantrums), and others contributed to Defund the Sheriff (The Album), an album that was created in collaboration with and produced by JusticeLA, Schools Not Prisons, Question Culture, and Reform LA Jails to help support the #DefundTheSheriff campaign, which calls on "the LA County Board of Supervisors to defund the Sheriff and invest those billions into what actually keeps our communities safe: housing, youth development, healthcare and other life-supporting services."

According to Pitchfork, Vic Mensa said, "The prison industrial complex of The Divided States of America is one of the greatest stains ever to blemish the bloody flag that is America. The sheriff is little more than the militarized arm of this oppressive system; it is our duty as revolutionaries to challenge and dismantle white supremacy to the furthest extent possible within our lifetimes, by any and all means necessary."

You can learn more and get involved here and listen to the album below.

--

For more ways to get involved in the fight against racism and police brutality, here are some resources.