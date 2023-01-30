Vic Mensa shares Virgil Abloh-inspired video for “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” ft. Thundercat and Maeta

Vic Mensa, Thundercat, and R&B singer Maeta shared new collaborative track "Strawberry Louis Vuitton" on Friday, and now they've dropped the accompanying music video, heavily influenced by late Louis Vuitton menswear director and fashion multitalent Virgil Abloh. Vic Mensa said:

I made “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” while watching one of Virgil’s last LV films; the one with Saul Williams. When I heard the sample it just spoke to me, so I chopped it, made the beat, and wrote the song on the spot. It was really a freestyle. I always imagined Thundercat doing the bridge.… We recorded it when he was on tour and I was doing my art show in Chicago. When Virgil passed away I kind of felt like he had given this song to me; the gift that keeps on giving, in a way.

"Strawberry Louis Vuitton" has Vic singing and rapping over a '70s-inspired track with striking harmonies by Maeta and a distinctively funky bridge by Thundercat. Watch the video below.