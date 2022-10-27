Victoria Bergsman reunites with Peter Bjorn & John for new Taken by Trees EP of Colin Blunstone covers

Former Concretes leader Victoria Bergsman is back with her first new music as Taken By Trees in four years. It's an EP / mini-album of Colin Blunstone (The Zombies) covers titled Another Year ,and will be out December 9 via Rough Trade. The title and cover art are a tip of the hat to The Zombies frontman's solo debut, One Year, and the EP features three songs from that album ("Say You Don't Mind," "She Loves The Way They Love Her," "Caroline Goodbye"), along with "Time's Running Out," and "I Don't Believe in Miracles" from Blunstone's second solo album, Ennismore.

Bergsman made the mini-album after moving back to Stockholm, Sweden following years living in Los Angeles, and reunited with her "Young Folks" collaborators Peter Bjorn and John, who serve as her band. The record also features Freja Drakenberg, aka Freja the Dragon, and pop vibraphonist Esther.

The opening track and first single is "Say You Don’t Mind," which was originally written and recorded by The Moody Blues' Denny Laine in 1967, and was a UK Top 20 hit for Blunstone in 1972. Where the original has Blunstone backed by a string quartet, Bergsman gives it a choral arrangement augmented by gentle percussion and vibraphone instruments.

Blunstone approves. "It’s really exciting to see these songs brought back to life 50 years later with such unique interpretations. Victoria Bergsman’s instantly recognisable vocals add such a melancholy and contemporary edge," he says.

Listen to Taken by Trees' cover of "Say You Don't Mind" and Blunstone's original, below.

attachment-Taken By Trees Another Year EP Cover loading...

Another Year:

01) Say You Don’t Mind

02) Time’s Running Out

03) Caroline Goodbye

04) I Don’t Believe In Miracles

05) She Loves The Way They Love Her