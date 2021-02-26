Vijay Iyer Trio announce new album ‘Uneasy,’ share “Children of Flint”

The Vijay Iyer Trio (Vijay plus Tyshawn Sorey and Linda May Han Oh) have announced their first album in over five years, Uneasy, due April 9 via ECM (pre-order). In the liner notes, Vijay speaks about the album title, saying, "the word ‘uneasy’ feels like a brutal understatement, too mild for cataclysmic times. But maybe, since the word contains its own opposite, it reminds us that the most soothing, healing music is often born of and situated within profound unrest; and conversely, the most turbulent music may contain stillness, coolness, even wisdom."

The album features eight originals, as well as renditions of Cole Porter’s “Night and Day” and Geri Allen’s “Drummer Song.” The first single is the captivating "Children of Flint," which, as the title suggests, is dedicated to the children of Flint, Michigan. Vijay says:

Due to gross negligence and systematic racism, the entire town’s drinking water supply was poisoned with lead. Thousands of children in that town, who are mostly African American, have been exposed to unsafe levels of lead, leading to widespread health issues, chronic illnesses and learning disabilities. This piece is dedicated to those children.

Vijay is also donating to flintkids.org and asking listeners to do the same if they're able.

Stream the new song below...

Tracklist

1. Children of Flint

2. Combat Breathing

3. Night and Day

4. Touba

5. Drummer's Song

6. Augury

7. Configurations

8. Uneasy

9. Retrofit

10. Entrustment