Vile Creature and Sunrot announce summer tour

Prosthetic Records labelmates Vile Creature and Sunrot have announced a tour for this summer. Things kick off in Brooklyn at Saint Vitus on July 13, and there's also an Asbury Park show at Bond St (7/14) the next night, followed by gigs in Philly, Connecticut, Boston, and Baltimore. Tickets are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Vile Creature's latest proper album is 2020's excellent Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm!, but they much more recently put out a collaborative 40-minute track with Bismuth, which was commissioned for Roadburn (stream it below). They also recently covered Kittie for The Flenser's nu metal covers project. In addition to this newly-announced tour, they play the BrooklynVegan showcase at Austin music festival Oblivion Access this Friday (5/13) with Thou, -(16)-, Dorthia Cottrell (of Windhand), Jarhead Fertilizer, and Body Void. Tickets are still available.

Sunrot just signed to Prosthetic earlier this year and their first release for the label is their new single "21%." Stream that below too.

Vile Creature / Sunrot -- 2022 Tour Dates

July 13 - Brooklyn @ Saint Vitus

July 14 - Asbury Park @ Bond St.

July 15 - Philly @ Silk City

July 16 - Bridgeport @ Rednawa

July 17 - Boston @ the Rockwell

July 18 - Baltimore @ Metro Gallery