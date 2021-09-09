Village Halloween Parade granted permit for 2021, raising money for return

A day after the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade confirmed its return to its traditional route in 2021, with public viewing, comes news that the Village Halloween Parade has also gotten the go-ahead for this year. "You Might be Wondering…Will the Halloween Parade Happen This Year? We have received the necessary permits from NYC, so YES! New York’s 48th Annual Village Halloween Parade CAN take place on October 31, 2021," organizers write, continuing, "HOWEVER, We have gotten this go-ahead VERY LATE and we do NOT (at the moment) have enough money to make the Parade happen, so... the Parade could STILL be CANCELLED... due to lack of funds. Please SHARE YOUR LOVE for the Parade. Make a Donation so we can continue to make plans. We only have to raise $150,000 by October 5th! Are You With Us?"

They're taking donations, and have set an October 5 deadline to raise the necessary funds.

In tandem with this news, Webster Hall has announced its annual Halloween Parade Afterparty, and tickets are on sale now.

See pictures from the last Village Halloween Parade, in 2019, below.