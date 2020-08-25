Village People mock Trump for using “YMCA” at rally, as Rolling Stones threaten legal action

Following Neil Young suing the Trump campaign for using his music at campaign events, The Rolling Stones have threatened legal action against Trump, who uses "You Can't Always Get What You Want" as his walk-off music at campaign rallies, despite the band issuing cease & desists in the past. The band's statement, via Deadline, reads:

This could be the last time President Donald Trump uses Stones songs. Despite cease & desist directives to Donald Trump in the past, the Rolling Stones are taking further steps to exclude him using their songs at any of his future political campaigning. The Stones’ legal team is working with BMI. BMI has notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement. If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists, then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed.

NME reports that Trump has now finally stopped using "You Can't Always Get What You Want," but that he's instead using "YMCA" by The Village People, whose leader Victor Willis has asked him to not use their music but whose "hands are tied because as [Willis has] said before, [Trump's] use thus far of Y.M.C.A. is perfectly legal under current copyright law."

Victor Willis, an outspoken critic of Trump, also had this to say last week:

Though I've asked him to stop, now it seems the President has amped-up his use of Y.M.C.A. by using the song at the close of his speech at each of his rallies. I receive a great deal of complaints from fans each time he plays my song. It is true, I wrote the lyrics to Y.M.C.A. and exercise a great deal of control over the song. However, the President has made it clear that he loves Y.M.C.A. and apparently he's going to continue legally using it come hell or high water... yall know how he is. But I will continue to criticize the President when he says or does something I disagree with. And I disagree with most of his politics. But I'm not a Trump hater. Therefore, I will not take the next step of bringing suit against the President simply because he loves Y.M.C.A. and won't stop playing it at his rallies. I would lose in court anyway, so please stop inundating me with requests to do so.

Maybe Victor can't sue him, but he can make fun of him:

Republicans doing the Y.M.C.A dance on the opening day of the Republican National Convention? Now they've gone too far! ... Posted by Victor Willis on Monday, August 24, 2020

Willis is also not a fan of Kanye running for president:

Ha! Go away Kanye. Any black person stupid enough to vote for you under the circumstances, would never have voted for Biden in the first place. You would only have siphoned off a handful of black votes from Trump, not Biden. African Americans cannot stand Kanye West (making insulting statements about Slavery and Harriet Tubman) and he's certainly not someone we'd ever follow to the ballot box. You are a despicable human being for pulling a stunt like that in efforts to assist Donald Trump.

In better Village People news, a biopic in the works. Willis writes, "You heard it here first. A Village People biopic is in the works (serious negotiation stage). The biggie are the music rights. Then life rights (me, Jacques estate, Henri's estate). Finally, agreeing on a script. The most I can say is that it involves Universal Pictures. Announcement imminent."

And speaking of people suing Trump, TikTok is doing that.