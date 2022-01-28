Vince Staples guests on new Raveena and Kilo Kish songs (listen)

It's a busy day for Vince Staples, who appeared on a guest on two very different new songs: one by Raveena and one by Kilo Kish.

The Raveena song, "Secret," is a captivating dose of futuristic R&B with a great Vince verse and it's the first single off Raveena's upcoming sophomore album Asha's Awakening, due February 11 via Warner Records (pre-order). Raveena says:

To me, "Secret" is a song about love that traverses through different dimensions. People on Earth are starting to have sensual dreams ignited in them by a space princess - someone they feel like their body knows, but whom they also do not know and cannot reach in this dimension. What if your lover was enticing you from space and you couldn’t reach them in this realm? What if a spirit from an outer dimension ignited your sacral chakra? This is what 'Secret' explores.

Watch the video (directed by Raveena and Munachi Osegbu) and check out the artwork and tracklist for Raveena's album below.

Kilo Kish's song, "New Tricks: Art, Aesthetics, and Money," is also off an upcoming sophomore album, American Gurl (due march 25 via Kisha Soundscapes and also featuring songs with Miguel and Jean Dawson), and it's a maximalist art pop song with glitchy synths and wobbly bass with ad-libs from Vince throughout. Kish says the song "was inspired by the old quote warning never to bite the hand that feeds you. And though it provides, I feel yanked around by the players, trends, and expectations of our age and industry. Ever-wanting to bite, question, and change." Check that one out below too.

Last year, Vince released his self-titled album which we named one of the best of 2021. Vince and Raveena are both playing Coachella, and Vince is also touring with Tyler, the Creator soon.

Raveena - Asha's Awakening Tracklist

1. Rush

2. Secret (feat. Vince Staples)

3. Magic

4. Kismet

5. Kathy Left 4 Kathmandu

6. Mystery

7. Circuit Board

8. The Internet Is Like Eating Plastic

9. Arrival to the Garden of Cosmic Speculation

10. Asha's Kiss (feat. Asha Puthli)

11. Time Flies

12. Love Overgrown

13. Endless Summer

14. New Drugs (feat. TWEAKS)

15. Let Your Breath Become a Flower (Guided Meditation)