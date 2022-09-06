Vince Staples is getting his own Netflix sitcom

Vince Staples already has a couple of acting gigs lined up; he's set to appear in Showtime's comedy pilot based on 1999 film The Wood, and 20th Century Studio's White Men Can't Jump reboot. Here's one more: Netflix is producing a scripted comedy series that he'll star in, based on his life. black-ish creator Kenya Barris will co-produce The Vince Staples Show, which will be set in Long Beach, CA. That's all we know about it yet, but stay tuned.

Vince released the great Ramona Park Broke My Heart in April, and appears on Kenny Beats' new album LOUIE.

In other TV news, Ozzy, Sharon, and the rest of the Osbourne family are returning to the screen with a revival of The Osbournes called Home to Roost, the BBC recently announced. Here's more about the ten part series from them:

Home to Roost will document Ozzy and Sharon’s journey back to Britain, alongside Kelly and Jack’s efforts to support them, as they attempt to re-start their lives in rural Buckinghamshire. The series will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate one of their most important years yet – with everything from Sharon’s 70th birthday to Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy’s tour, and of course the big move itself. This will be a genuine portrait, showing Sharon and Ozzy as they face up to illness and the challenges of getting older, but with the usual Osbourne eccentricities, humour, warmth and love.

"I’m delighted that the Osbournes will be sharing this next chapter in their lives with BBC viewers in what promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the UK," Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, says. Stay tuned.