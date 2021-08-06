Vince Staples releases new song “Got ‘Em”; 2nd MSG date added to tour with Tyler, the Creator

Vince Staples just recently released his very good self-titled album, and now he has put out another new song, "Got 'Em" for Pokémon 25: The Red EP, a new EP that celebrates Pokémon’s 25th anniversary (and also features songs by Mabel and Cyn). The song was apparently inspired by Pokémon characters Mew and Raichu, and it's a little more upbeat and accessible than Vince's new album. And despite the Pokémon theme, it basically sounds like a proper Vince Staples single.

"I’ve always been a fan of Pokémon, so it was particularly special to be asked to take part in this 25th-anniversary celebration," he said. I’m excited for people to hear ‘Got 'Em,’ and hope the song resonates with fans, especially those who grew up with Pokémon like I did." Listen below.

Vince is also gearing up to open Tyler, the Creator's 2022 tour, which also features Kali Uchis and Teezo Touchdown. In addition to the previously announced NYC show happening on March 13 at Madison Square Garden, they've already added a second one for March 14 at the same venue. Tickets for both go on sale today (8/6) at 10 AM. Updated dates are listed below.

