Vince Staples shares “Magic” ft. Mustard, releasing ‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart’ this spring

Last spring, Vince Staples revealed he'd be releasing two new albums, one self-titled and one titled Ramona Park Broke My Heart. The self-titled LP came out last year and was one of our favorite albums of 2021, and now he revealed that Ramona Park Broke My Heart will be out this April via Blacksmith Recordings/Motown.

"There’s a direct correlation [between the albums]," Vince said via press release. "They were kind of created at the same time. I was in a similar state of mind. I’m still working through things and the questions that life poses. This album will make even more sense if you heard the previous one." The difference, he adds, is that "this one has more answers." About the album title, he adds, "It’s symbolic of home. And everyone has a home. Even though it’s very personal to me, everyone can relate to it. That’s why I thought it would work for this chapter."

The self-titled album was Vince's most intimate, bare-bones sounding album yet, but Ramona Park's Mustard-produced lead single finds Vince embracing his more accessible, upbeat side. "I think it’ll put the listener in a good state of mind," Vince said of the song. "The mood of it defines the project." It's a great song and you can hear it below.

Vince also recently appeared on new songs by Raveena and Kilo Kish, and he's playing Coachella and gearing up for a tour with Tyler, the Creator (including two MSG shows in March).